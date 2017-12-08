SARASOTA- Opera Lovers got a chance to see just how much detail goes into every show.

At the annual Sarasota Opera Guild Luncheon, members put on costumes from various shows the Sarasota Opera put on over the years. President of the Sarasota Opera Guild Antoinette Dowling says it gave patrons an opportunity to see how much detail foes into every production and every show, giving patrons a chance to see what they are supporting.

“They get to actually see how much goes into each costume,” Antoinette Dowling said. “With all the beautiful beadwork, and it’s just amazing to me, even the headpieces, it’s just amazing and we really enjoyed putting this on.”

Dowling says the 33rd Annual Poinsettia Luncheon is the Guild’s biggest fundraising event of the year. Proceeds go to support the Sarasota Opera and the Youth Opera.