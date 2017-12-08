SARASOTA – A Suncoast teenager overcomes a severe brain injury finding a new passion in life.

Watching Bo Bischoff move across the floor, you would never know her dance career just began.

“Less than two years,” said Bo Bischoff.

That’s because Bischoff was an elite gymnast training at Cincinnati gymnastic with Olympic coach Mary Lee Tracy. But during a routine on the uneven bars Bischoff had a horrible accident falling on her head, causing a traumatic brain injury.

“I was really close to breaking my neck, I was just lucky it could have put me out of more than just gymnastics,” said Bischoff.

Her goal of one day making it to the 2020 Olympics no longer capable.“Everything just spiraled into medications and it was a rough two years.”

After more than a year of recovery Bischoff found a new passion in classical ballet but adjusting wasn’t as easy.

“In gymnastics you’re like very sharp movements and in ballet you’re like graceful and loose and I didn’t know how to do that,” said Bischoff.

Sergyi Mikahaylov at the Russian School of Ballet is showing Bischoff the Ballet ropes.

“She did such a great improvement in such a short time which is great yes and now she’s going to do one of the leading parts Clara in our nutcracker show,” said Mikahaylov.

Training 6 days a week 7 hours a day hoping to make to a professional company. “That’s the goal, that’s why I’m training so hard.”

Preparing to take center stage, entering the world of Ballet.

“Find something you really love and it wont feel like hard work anymore, I mean it sounds really cliché but its really true,” said Bischoff.