NORTH PORT – The City of North Port is joking about A mistake.

A new sign on I-75 that points out Warm Mineral Springs isn’t quite right. The sign reads “Spring Warm Minerals” by mistake.

The City of North Port is taking the goof in stride and posted a lighthearted message on its social media accounts:

“Well, we finally got that sign for Warm Mineral Springs up on I-75 we’ve been asking for. Unfortunately, it’s not quite right. We’ve already contacted the controlling agency who put it up. In the meantime, the spring and the minerals are in fact warm, soooo come pay us a visit!”