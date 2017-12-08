ANNA MARIA ISLAND – Manatee tourism taxes will pay for the Anna Maria Pier and Sports Campus projects.

On Thursday, December 7, the Manatee County Commission unanimously authorized financially assisting the city of Anna Maria in rebuilding its historic pier. It also approved the county’s acquisition of the Premier Sports Campus from Schroeder-Manatee Ranch, the developer of Lakewood Ranch.

Manatee County visitors who rent motel rooms and other short-term lodgings will contribute about $5.5 million toward the cost of the two major tourist destination projects.

Built in 1911, the 776-foot-long pier in Anna Maria overlooking Tampa Bay is a famous landmark.

But Hurricane Irma extensively damaged the wooden structure, which since has been closed to the public. It will now be rebuilt.

And acknowledged, the Premiere Sports Campus deal as an economic development project, while noting that no property taxes are going toward either the pier or the sports complex project.