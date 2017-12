SARASOTA – Sarasota Police Department officers respond to a man brandishing a firearm in downtown Sarasota Friday, December 8.

According to the Police Department, the incident happened at 5:45 P.M. in the 1900 block of Main Street.

Officers observed the man acting erratically and showing signs of mental illness. They took the man into custody. He possessed a weapon, which officials identified as an airsoft gun.

The incident remains under investigation.