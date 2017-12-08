SARASOTA – If you’re looking for some physical activity with some bounce to it, come to the Westfield Sarasota Square Mall.

It’s a rolling good time as Knockerball n’ Ninjas had its grand opening Friday, December 8. Knockerball is for people of all ages as you insert yourself into the ball and play a pick up game of soccer.

Waivers must be signed in order to participate and if you are under 18 a parent has to sign it.

A ninja warrior course, combat archery and foot darts will be added to the mix.

Co-owner of Knockerball n’ Ninjas Emmy Glick says knockerball can make you physically fit.

“We had a gal that went in last summer for about 15 minutes and she burned over a 1,000 calories according to her fitbit so very good exercise. If you want to do something besides conventional exercise this is a good place for you to come and spend ten minutes in the ball and you’ll burn a good number of calories.”

Glick encourages suncoast residents to come by as the grand opening runs until Sunday at 6 P.M.