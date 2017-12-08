NEW YORK – The Jimmy V Classic featured top basketball teams this week at Madison Square Garden, but what caught many locals eyes wasn’t the basketball.

Dick Vitale gave a speech during halftime of Syracuse-UCONN game Tuesday night while raising money for the V Foundation.

He honored Sarasota teen Tony Colton’s life, while bringing some of his other courageous kids on screen.

Dickie V can’t meet his goal of $3.5 million for the 2018 gala alone.

He wants your dollars. To help cure cancer, so we don’t lose another Suncoast child to the dreaded disease.

You can donate money for pediatric cancer research by going to www.dickvitaleonline.com.

Thank you Dickie V for all you do!