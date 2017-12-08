NEW YORK – The Jimmy V Classic featured top basketball teams this week at Madison Square Garden, but what caught many locals eyes wasn’t the basketball.

Dick Vitale gave a speech during halftime of Syracuse-UCONN game Tuesday night while raising money for the V Foundation.

He honored Sarasota teen Tony Colton’s life, while bringing some of his other courageous kids on screen.

Dickie V can’t meet his goal of $3.5 million for the 2018 gala alone.

He wants your dollars. To help cure cancer, so we don’t lose another Suncoast child to the dreaded disease.

You can donate money for pediatric cancer research by going to www.dickvitaleonline.com.

Thank you Dickie V for all you do!

SHARE
Previous articleManatee tourism taxes will pay for projects
Next articleVenice Elementary sends off the Venice Indians
Ben Bobick
Ben Bobick
http://snntv.com
Ben Bobick is a multimedia journalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He is a May 2016 graduate of Penn State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a Sports Journalism Certificate from the John C. Curley Center for Sports Journalism. At Penn State, Ben hosted a radio show four days a week and was a member of the Emmy Award winning student-run newscast, the Centre County Report where he was a sports anchor and reporter. Ben was also part of the inaugural class of the Penn State Hollywood Program. He interned for KABC-TV in Los Angeles as an entertainment intern. He had the opportunity to interview Grammy award winning artist Kendrick Lamar, Fifth Harmony, Jennifer Garner and the season 22 cast of Dancing with the Stars among others. In his spare time, Ben loves to watch and play sports. Being from Pittsburgh, he’s a big Steelers, Pirates and Penguins fan. Ben is an avid golfer and loves to hit the course any time he can. He is very active on social media, so feel free to tweet him (@BeBo_Here) or get in touch with him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BenBobickTV). For story ideas or a news tip you can also get in touch by e-mailing him at ben.bobick@snntv.com.