SARASOTA – Giving Trees at Sarasota Orthopedic Associates are helping fulfill the wishes of families in need.

Ornaments on trees in all their offices have the wishes and age of family members, so staff can choose which wish they can help make come true. Anyone who is looking to help, can donate unwrapped clothing and toys at any Sarasota Orthopedic Associates location and they will make sure it gets to families in need. Sandi Wall says this is the second year, and after a large response last year the staff was able to help two more families this year.

“It’s not only a fun project for us to do,” Sandi Wall said. “Because it’s that time of year where we think about people who don’t have as much as we do, so the staff becomes very giving thinking about a lot of people who don’t have what we have. And it’s a fun project because it’s local, we’re helping local families, and its feels really, really good.”

Unwrapped gifts can be dropped off before Thursday. They can be dropped off at any of their three locations.