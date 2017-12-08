ORLANDO – This is the game the Suncoast has been waiting for. The Venice Indians battle out the Bartram Trail Bears Saturday, December 9. The Venice Indians left the Suncoast Friday morning with a huge send-off from family, friends and kids at Venice Elementary. SNN’s Don Brennan, Lynden Blake and Ben Bobick drove up to Orlando Friday and will be providing updates before, during and after the FHSAA 7A State Championship. We surely wish the Venice Indians luck in their big game!

Check back here all Friday and Saturday for updates on where Don, Lynden and Ben are as they follow the Venice Indians gearing up for Saturday night’s game. Follow SNN’s crew on Twitter below:

Good luck to the Venice Elementary teachers too. These kids were FIRED UP for their Indians! https://t.co/pGBFzBGvT8 — Ben Bobick (@BeBo_SNN) December 8, 2017

Before @bebo_snn and I head to Orlando, we had to stop by the @VeniceIndianFB sendoff at Venice Elementary! These kids love their Indians! @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/xW0iNJoqdR — Lynden Blake (@LyndenBlake) December 8, 2017