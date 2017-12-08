SARASOTA COUNTY – In this week’s edition of “Feel Good Friday,” SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time at the new warehouse for the Sarasota County Toys for Tots campaign.

Thousands of toys are finding their way on the shelves there, while volunteers match holiday wish lists for families in need with shopping carts rolling row by row to find the items. Toys are categorized by age groups and type.

Sarasota County Toys For Tots coordinator James Lamb talks about the operation and the goal for this year, distributing more than 70,000 toys by Christmas.

All counties in the Suncoast viewing area have Toys For Tots drop boxes in stores and other venues for people to drop off new, unwrapped toys for the cause.

Catch “Feel Good Friday,” weekly on SNN, the Suncoast News Network.