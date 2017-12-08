MANATEE COUNTY – Bradenton Police are still looking for a suspect who stole a freezer containing dead dogs from Bradenton Veterinary Hospital.

A dark, medium-sized truck, possibly a Nissan Frontier, pulled up to the office just after 10 P.M. Tuesday, December 8.

Minutes later on the video, the camera clearly shows the vet’s 15-cubic foot freezer with the two dogs inside, loaded up in the bed of that truck, then speeding out of the driveway.

Both pets were to be cremated with one of the owners expecting her dogs ashes.

The Bradenton Vet Hospital gave a full refund to both clients connected to this case.

If you have any tips or information, please call the Bradenton Police Department.