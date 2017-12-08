ENGLEWOOD – Two men were brought ashore to safety after their boat catches on fire.

Florida Fish and Wildlife says they received a call just after 3 P.M. Friday, December 8. A 44-foot vessel was engulfed in flames on Lemon Bay.

Sarasota County Fire Department, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and the Venice Police Department assisted. Both men were checked for smoke inhalation and were released by EMS.

One of the boaters tells us he says his dog did not survive the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The State Fire Marshall is conducting the investigation.