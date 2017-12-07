NORTH PORT- 76 years ago Americans turned on their radios to learn that Pearl Harbor had been attacked, changing lives for generations.

Arthur Card still remembers what he was doing when he first heard Pearl Harbor was Attacked.

“I was out in the yard doing something,” Card said. “Digging in the dirt I think, and I heard it on the radio, and I went into the house and asked my mother if this is true.”

At just 14, he made up his mind that he was going to fight for his country.

“It was the same feeling I got when those people crashed their airplanes into the World Trade Center,” Card said. “They were attacking the United States.”

As soon as he was old enough, he enlisted in the Merchant Marines.

“I was 16 years old,” Card said. “I went to the Navy and they wouldn’t take me because they said I was too young, so they said go across the street they’ll take you. So, I went across the street that very same day, I got a physical, I got injections, and they sent me home with some papers for my parents to sign.”

Before graduating high school, he was sent to Europe.

“They gave me training, uniforms, and so forth and sent me off to war,” Card said. “When I was 16, I think I had my 17th birthday in Naples, Italy.”

“It made me grow up quick,” Card said. “That’s about all I can say about that.”

Card says he’s proud to be a Veteran.

“Today it means very much,” Card said.

To be able to remember those who couldn’t come home.