SARASOTA – A vehicle crashes into a building in downtown Sarasota.

The Sarasota Police Department received a call just after 2 pm Thursday when an SUV crashed into a column in the 16-hundred block of Main Street.

The woman and her husband were parked outside the Synovus Bank in the handicapped spot.

The driver’s husband tells SNN, the woman thought the car was in park, she hit the gas and panicked when it started to roll.

The SUV drove over the curb knocking down the handicapped sign, and crashing into a column just before the building.

The driver suffered minor injuries her husband suffered no injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.