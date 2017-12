BRADENTON – Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting in Bradenton that happened Wednesday, December 6. Two schools were put on lock down during the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office report says it happened in the 3800 block of 10th Street Court East at around 1 P.M. Deputies responded to shots fired and later located a gunshot victim, 17-year-old Tony Marsh.

Marsh was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Deputies continue to search for the suspect.