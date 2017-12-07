NBC NEWS – Senator Al Franken announced Thursday he will leave office in the coming weeks after a string of allegations of sexual misconduct and mounting pressure from Democratic lawmakers to step down.

“Today I am announcing that in the coming weeks, I will be resigning as a member of the United States Senate,” Franken said during an emotional speech from the Senate floor.

“I aware of the irony that I am leaving while a man who has bragged on tape about his history of sexual assault sits in the Oval Office and a man who has preyed on underage girls is running for the Senate with the full support of his party,” Franken said, referring to President Donald Trump, who has also been accused of sexual misconduct, and Roy Moore, the Republican candidate for Senate in Alabama.

His announcement comes a day after 35 Democratic senators called on their embattled colleague to step down. On Monday, Rep. John Conyers, a Michigan Democrat, also accused of sexual misconduct, announced he was resigning following calls from leaders in his own party to quit.

In November, the two-term senator was swept up in the fast-moving avalanche of sexual misconduct and harassment allegations that have led to high-profile firings and resignations of a number of powerful men in Hollywood and the media. Minnesota’s Democratic governor, Mark Dayton, has the power to appoint Franken’s replacement, who would serve until the next statewide general election in November 2018.