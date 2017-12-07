SARASOTA – The most expensive house for sale in Sarasota-Manatee remains on the market after nine months.

Priced at $26.5 million, a regional record, the 20,000-square-foot home sits behind the gates of the Longboat Key Club in Regent Court situated between Gulf beaches and the club’s golf course.

Realtor Michael Moulton of Michael Saunders & Co. listed this palatial residence last March.

According to the Herald-Tribune, it’s called “Serenissima,” Italian for “the most serene” by its owners.

The three-level residence has the elegance of a Gilded Age mansion.