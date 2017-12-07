SUNCOAST- Santa’s reindeer had the day off so Santa showed up in style by chopper.

Santa greeted about 153 kids invited to The North Pole who either have disabilities or are terminally ill.

14-year-old Jerry Bussell has autism, ADHD, Tourettes, Craniosynostosis but today he’s just a regular boy.

“I make new friends every time I come here,” he says.

Jerry’s mom Brenda Bussell says she does too.

“You’re able to talk to the parents that are going through the same thing,” explains Bussell.

Manatee Sheriff Rick Wells says Santa didn’t come empty handed

“Every toy they want is here today, ” he adds.

The event started in 1985, by flight attendants and years later the Sheriffs Office along with Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport Fire Department kept the annual tradition going, today they celebrated the 32nd annual “Flight to the North Pole”.