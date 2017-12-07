SARASOTA COUNTY-As the Republican majority in the house and senate inch closer to finalizing legislation for tax cuts across the board for President Trump to sign. Suncoast residents who oppose this plan made their voices heard.

Residents of Sarasota gathered at Bayfront Park to protest the Trump tax cut plan.

Protestors held up signs reading “Let’s See Trump’s Taxes”, “I Stand With Planned Parenthood”, and “Kill The Bill Not Us”.

Included in this legislation is the elimination of the individual mandate for Obamacare which requires people to purchase healthcare or pay a penalty tax.

Democratic candidate David Shapiro who will challenge Republican incumbent Vern Buchanan in 2018 for his House of Representatives seat made an appearance.

Shapiro says the tax cuts gives an advantage to the wealthy while everyone else is left out.

“Everything about this tax plan really benefits those more like Mr. Trump, Mr. Buchanan, and Governor Scott. There is very little for the middle class. There is very little for the middle class and in fact they’re just hoping that if you give enough benefits to the rich and it will somehow trickle down to the middle class and lower middle class. But that really never happens.”

Shapiro says he would make tax cuts more in favor toward the middle class working families while reducing the taxes taken out of their paychecks.