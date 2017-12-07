The Cardinal Mooney Cougars hosting Marcus Liberty and the Out–of–Door Thunder

Early on Mike Gosnell feeds Chase Maasdorp for the bucket and the foul for a 3 pt play.

Dante Pascarella breaks the Thunder press and heads up court fast before hitting Chase Johnson for the lay-up to cut the Thunder lead to 3.

Later in Mooney’s end Maasdorp makes the steal and goes coast to coast for the basket and the Thunder were up by 5

Then, Lameko Mayes feeds Pascarella who does the dipsy doo for 2.

It wasn’t enough, however, as the Thunder eked out a 34–32 win