SARASOTA -Two Miami men are arrested for installing credit card skimmers on Suncoast gas pumps.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, 18 year old Michel Varona-Saavedra and 34 year old Yoandy Perez-Del Prado, were arrested today in connection with several devices found at pumps around the Suncoast.

Including the Sunoco at 4131 Bee Ridge Road, the Citgo at 4529 Bee Ridge Road, and the 7-11 at 6104 South Tamiami Trail.

They were parked near the bee ridge Sunoco at about 1 a.m. this morning.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found two skimming devices, matching those inside the Sunoco pumps.

The two are charged with six counts of possession of a skimming device.

If you think you bought gas at these stations, please check your bank statements for any suspicious transactions.