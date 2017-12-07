MANATEE COUNTY – A judge will hear arguments on whether a defense attorney can talk to a juror in the case of Jimmie McNear.

McNear is convicted of Second-Degree murder in Kantral Brooks’ death, manslaughter in Esther Deneus’ death and Armed Burglary. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on January 2, facing up to life in prison.

One of the 12 jurors who found McNear guilty has sent a letter for judge Diana Moreland, who presided over the trial, that has defense attorney William Bennett questioning whether McNear, who is black, got a fair trial.

According to the Bradenton Herald, Bennett’s motion requesting an interview of the juror quoted her letter, “There is no way any black defendant could ever get a fair trial with racist evil people such as those that I had the unfortunate time sitting with.”.

A hearing has been scheduled for 9 A.M. Friday, December 8, when Bennett will argue his case to interview the juror.