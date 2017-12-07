BRADENTON- Crooks at the Bradenton Veterinary Hospital didn’t steal money. But what they did take has a lot of value.

“Why would somebody steal an old freezer that unfortunately was only used to store animals that has to go to the crematorium,” said Kathy Richardson, Assistant Supervisor at the Bradenton Veterinary Hospital.

Not the average robbery at the Bradenton Animal Hospital. Tuesday morning employees discovered their freezer containing two dog carcasses awaiting cremation missing.

A freezer outside of a rental home on the hospital’s property. Richardson says a freezer has been kept there unlocked for more than thirty years.

Bradenton Police Department is currently investigating the incident. Surveillance footage around 10:20 Monday evening shows a pickup truck leaving the property with the freezer.

“They literally had to unplug it. It had to be unplugged obviously…It’s just unbelievable,” Richardson said.

One was a Husky, one was an Eskimo; pet owners heartbroken to lose their dog and confused to learn its body had vanished.

The hospital is asking the suspect(s) to return the remains for a proper goodbye.

“We don’t care about the freezer. The freezer is minor. It’s those two pets,” Kathy said.

The hospital is building a secure shed to store a new freezer.