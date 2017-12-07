VENICE – There’s great football tradition in Sarasota County, yet there’s only one public school to ever bring home a State Championship and that’s the 2000 Venice Indians.

There’s nothing quite like getting the old band back together again.

That was the case at Daiquiri Deck in Venice when a few of the former Indians came out to chat about the old glory days and, of course, their excitement as this year’s team is one win away from joining them.

They won the 2000 State Championship 77-14 over Dwyer and they are rooting for this team to bring it home as well.

In fact, you want to talk about tradition, many of the guys will be heading to the game, and they hope to have a big gathering leading up to the game in Orlando Saturday at 3 P.M.