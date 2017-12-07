SARASOTA COUNTY – The second Digital Town Hall hosted by the Sarasota County School District focused on security and safety following a number of incidents at district schools in the previous months.

Since October, an 18-year-old Riverview High School student was arrested after hitting another student in the face with a BB gun during an argument, a 17-year-old student, also at Riverview, was arrested after showing a gun to students on the bus to school. Another Riverview student reported being sexually assaulted while parked in her car during a football game.

Social media has also played a pivotal role in many of the threats that have plagued Sarasota campuses in the last two months.

According to the Herald-Tribune, Superintendent Todd Bowden said one of the biggest challenges has been choosing what to communicate to the public and when to do so.