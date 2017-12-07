ANNA MARIA ISLAND – The only full-service resort on Anna Maria Island has opened. Tourism officials say it could be the last of its kind built on the seven-mile-long key.

According to the Herald-Tribune, the new Waterline Marina Resort and Beach Club, a Marriott family Autograph Collection Hotel, is in a place dominated by a mix of mostly longer-term rental properties.

Even as it’s grown in popularity, Anna Maria Island has maintained itself as an old Florida oasis.

Visitor accommodations are marked by logos with flip flops and dolphins and names like Hilton, Westin and Marriott. The 37 two-bedroom suites at the Waterline, on the former site of Pete Reynard’s Yacht Club Restaurant, round out the island’s offerings and fit into its personality.