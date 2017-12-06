SARASOTA COUNTY – A Vitality Bowls Superfood Café is coming to Pelican Plaza.

The health-conscious, allergic-people-friendly, fast-casual restaurant chain specializes in açaí bowls, which are a thick blend of the açaí berry topped with organic granola and a selection of superfood ingredients.

The menu also features antioxidant-rich smoothies, fresh juices, soups, salads and paninis.

All items on the menu are made fresh and in kitchens free of cross contamination.

The Pelican Plaza location will be the company’s third in the Sunshine State.