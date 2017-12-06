SARASOTA COUNTY-A new park has opened up in Venice for kids and their families to enjoy.

Legacy Park made its debut to the public Wednesday with a train as its central theme.

Kids can entertain themselves with a wall climbing structure and swings.

The park offers the popular game corn hole, a kayak launch, and picnic shelters.

Venice resident Cortney Struble says the park is beneficial for families.

“It’s one of our favorite things to do pick them up from school our little guy just started kindergarten. We love meeting up with different friends at playgrounds keeping them outdoors and we knew it was opening today we couldn’t get here fast enough. The equipment is beautiful and looks safe and clean.”

Part of the funding for the playground was provided by Venice Service District Park Impact Fees.

Struble says when a park opens like this it will encourage kids to love their hometown just as much as the parents.