PARRISH – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men connected with the armed robbery of a cellphone carrier store.

Deputies say the suspects entered a Parrish AT&T store at around 9:40 P.M. Tuesday, December 5, and demanded cash and cellphones.

The Bradenton Herald reports the suspects are described as two black males, both around six feet tall with a thin build and dressed in black.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.