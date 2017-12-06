SARASOTA COUNTY – Siesta Key attorney Margaret Good wins the Democratic primary for a northern Sarasota County State House seat.

Riding a strong fundraising effort and support from many Democratic leaders, Good beat Sarasota staffing company owner Ruta Jouniari in convincing fashion. Good took 72% of the vote.

The Herald-Tribune reports Good now faces Republican James Buchanan and Libertarian Alison Foxall in a February 13 general election that will serve as another test case for whether the political dynamic has shifted in Florida and nationwide since President Donald Trump’s election.