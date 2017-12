SARASOTA – City of Sarasota public art leaders are eyeing the next piece of work to stand tall in downtown.

The Herald-Tribune reports leaders are recommending “Striding Liberty” be the next art piece for a roundabout.

Other finalists include a colored alumium sculpture called “Jumping Fish” and a concrete shape called “Concurrent.”

Sarasota Art Committee members say “Striding Liberty’s” more classic style fits well beside the Florida studio Theatre and the Sarasota Opera House.