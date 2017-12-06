MANATEE COUNTY – Thousands of runners will be coming to Skyway Bridge next year for a good cause.

The Armed Forces Families Foundation (AFFF) will be hosting the inaugural Skyway 10K run across the Bob Graham Sunshine Skyway Bridge on March 4. It’s the first run to be held across the bridge since it opened in 1987. All of the proceeds will go toward supporting the AFFF.

Participants will be transported from Tropicana Field to the starting point, which is at a rest area on I-275, just south of the bridge. Once they cross the finish line on the north side of the bridge, they’ll be picked up by buses and return to the stadium.

The entry fee for the race is $75. Registration opened Wednesday and is expected to sell out quickly. You can register here.