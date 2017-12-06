SARASOTA – Riverview High School principal Paul Burns will leave the school in January for a position with the Florida Department of Education.

Burns will take a job with the state as the Department of Education’s Deputy Chancellor of Educator Quality. He will oversee teacher certification, educator recruitment and professional practices within Florida.

The Herald-Tribune says he was appointed for the position by Education Commissioner Pam Stewart.

Riverview’s assistant principal for curriculum, Kathy Wilks, will serve as Acting Principal starting January 8,. The District will launch a search for a new principal in the spring.