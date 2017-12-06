BRADENTON- Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue received 24 homeless cats and dogs displaced by Hurricane Maria in St. Croix.

Among those animals was a litter of puppies that were found by members of the New York National Guard who were in the Virgin Islands helping.

One rescuer, Bridget Burch fell in love with a puppy she rescued and named her Lilly but gave her to the ASPCA in St. Croix along with the rest of the litter to be taken to a shelter in Bradenton.

She was able to track down where Lilly was and asked the shelter to hold on to her until she was able to return to the United States.

The reunion took three months, Bridget returned to New York a week before Thanksgiving and quickly made arrangements to pick up Lilly at Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue.

Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue still has 2 dogs and 5 cats from St. Croix who are looking for homes.

SHARE
Previous articleRunners prepping for inaugural Skyway 10K
Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
http://www.snntv.com
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil). Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa. Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir. Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.