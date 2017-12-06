SARASOTA – Rock legend and Sarasota County resident Dickey Betts could be making a comeback.

The legendary guitarist, composer and singer who co-founded the Allman Brothers Band now lives in retirement in Sarasota County.

Betts has been retired for several years, but that might change as the Rock and Roll of Famer approaches his 74th birthday this month.

According to the Herald-Tribune, Betts’ manager, David Spero, posted the following on Facebook:

We’ll keep you posted if he decides to schedule any tour dates.