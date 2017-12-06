MANATEE COUNTY – After 20 years, Country Christmas is coming back to Hunsader Farms.

Workers had already put up 280,000 Christmas lights around the farm and that many more would be up by the time the festival starts Friday, December 8.

The Bradenton Herald says at its peak in the 1990’s, the festival had only about 200,000 lights. The event features hayrides, pony rides, games, live music, kiddie train rides, nightly outdoor screenings of Christmas movies and even a visit from Santa Claus.

The Hunsader Farms petting zoo, which usually costs $5, will be open for free during Country Christmas.

The dates for Country Christmas are this weekend, December 15th and 16th, and 20th through the 23rd from 6-10 P.M.