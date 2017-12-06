MANATEE COUNTY – A defense attorney for the final suspect convicted of killing Kantral Brooks and Esther Deneus is raising concerns over whether he got a fair trial.

On November 9, Jimmie McNear was convicted of Second-Degree Murder and is scheduled to be sentenced January 3, facing up to life in prison.

According to the Bradenton Herald, on November 20, one of the jurors from McNear’s trial sent a letter to Circuit Judge Diana Moreland, making claims against her fellow jurors. The defense is requesting permission to interview the juror.

In her letter to the judge, the juror said it was her anger over how she herself was treated as a black woman on the jury that motivated her to speak up. She says two of her fellow jurors, including the foreman, were nasty and disrespectful and ignored her opinions.