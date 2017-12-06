SARASOTA COUNTY – One of the women who accused superintendent Todd Bowden of sexual assault has filed a discrimination complaint against the school district.

Lyna Jimenez-Ruiz was reassigned from her position at Suncoast Technical College to assistant principal at Booker High after accusing then candidate for the superintendent Bowden of sexual assault.

The Herald-Tribune reports she thought coming forward would hurt her career but it wasn’t until Booker Principal Rachel Shelley removed her from the school’s mailing lists and told staff that she would be gone indefinitely, after Jimenez-Ruiz told Shelley she planned to take a temporary leave of absence, that Jimenez-Ruiz opted to file the formal Employee and Applicant Discrimination Complaint.

She is one of three female former staffers of Bowden’s who alleged they were sexually harassed.

After Bowden was named superintendent, the three filed formal complaints.