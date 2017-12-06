MANATEE COUNTY – A state administrative law judge is hearing arguments this week about an application by the developers of the controversial Aqua by the Bay project.

At issue is the health of Sarasota Bay mangroves and sea grasses and how they intend to “preserve and enhance” them and other environmentally sensitive coastal areas.

In October, the Manatee County Commission unanimously approved developers Carlos Beruff and Larry Lieberman’s proposed Aqua by the Bay community on 529 acres largely between El Conquistador Parkway and Sarasota Bay.

According to the Herald-Tribune, the hearing involves mitigation bank permits for two miles along the shoreline.

Many petitioners and environmentalists want the application for the permits blocked.