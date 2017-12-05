MANATEE COUNTY – Taxes paid on motel rooms and other short-term lodgings in Manatee County could be used to partially pay for two assets that attract tourists: the restoration of the historic pier in Anna Maria and the public acquisition of the Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch.

On Monday, December 4, Manatee’s Tourist Development Council recommended the county use some of the roughly $13 million in annual proceeds from the 5% resort tax for both popular destinations.

The County Commission will act on those recommendations Thursday.

The Herald-Tribune reports in September, Hurricane Irma extensively damaged the Anna Maria Island Pier and forced its closure to the public. As a result, the city intends to build an exact replica with the same footprint.

The tourism board also gave its official nod to the county acquisition of the Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch.