SARASOTA – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office will complete their move into a $17 million campus at 6010 Cattleridge Boulevard this weekend.

The move saved the Sheriff’s Office $83 million. The price tag for a new facility would have been $100 million.

The yearly savings is estimated at $165,000, according to Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kaitlyn Perez.

The Herald-Tribune reports the Records Division, Civil Section and the Fugitive Apprehension Unit will remain at the old building, which is being renovated to include more space for each department and a break room.

The downtown building also houses court administration, the Public Defender’s office and the State Attorney’s office. The jail, of course, will remain downtown.

The new building is a “one-stop shop” for all of the sheriff’s forensics units, chemists, digital and fingerprint specialists.