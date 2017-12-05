SARASOTA- Years of previous plans for the Sarasota Bayfront failed to be implemented, but Residents are hopeful that this latest round of planning leads to progress in the area.

42 acres overseeing the beautiful Sarasota Bayfront. A.G. Lafley Chair of the Sarasota Bayfront says $2.1 million dollars in donations are now working on a plan to make this a destination.

“Put together a master plan for the site that’s financially feasible,” “That’s operationally viable, that’s environmentally sustainable and that meets the aspirations and needs of the community.”

“Lots of park space,” Shoffstall said. “Lots of public park space that all the people in the city can use it, get here to, and enjoy.”

Chair of the Coalition of City Neighborhood Associations Carl Shoffstall says he’s seen plans fail, but this time it seems different.

“It’s such a beautiful piece of property and talking is not getting it done,” Shoffstall said. “With this SBPO group that has raised this money for this Master Plan all private money, I think there’s a chance now that they will get something done.”

“A lot of why plans have not succeeded in the past is because they didn’t start with a broad base of community support, and so we are so lucky because for the last 3 or 4 years that’s what Bayfront 2020 and SBPO have been doing.”

Susannah Ross, Project Manager of the Bayfront Master Plan says they are doing a listening tour of the community before developing plans and will bring the plan back to the community as it evolves before bringing it to the city commission.

“We don’t ever go into a place with pre-conceived about what’s going to happen, we have a great set of principles and visions set up, and we’re going to work with the public for what they want to see.”

“That’s the most important thing is not just give you a list of A,B,C,D to do,” Shoffstall said. “But give the ideas and let us come back to them and tell them this is what we’d like to see and I think that’s a much better approach.”

A plan is expected to go in front of the commission in July.

A Community Forum will be held tomorrow at the Van Wezel from 4-6 pm. The Public is invited to attend. You can find more information about the project and meetings at thebaysarasota.org