MYAKKA CITY- “There are agencies that exist that are there to help people who in most cases are impoverished like our migrant families and this is their one-stop shop to find them,” said Kelly Flynn, Migrant Advocate with the Manatee County School District.

More than 620 students in the Manatee County School District come from migrant families.

Flynn said, “They work seven days a week. If they do not work, they don’t get paid. So, every day of the week, without fault. They will be at work.”

Many of these families move from the Suncoast to other Northern regions and back, following the agricultural season. This sometimes causes students to fall behind in school.

With language barriers and lack of transportation, some migrants struggle to provide their children with the tools to succeed in school.

The Title One Child Migrant Fair brings resources right to migrants in Myakka City.

“..to know what exists in our county. So this is an opportunity for them to know what agencies that really do want to help them,” Flynn said.

From DCF to St. Joseph’s Church…The Adalante Team of Tropicana Products Inc. and Manatee County Technical College’s Farmworker Career Development Program gave away 250 backpacks to students.

After receiving stamps all vendors, attendees picked out anything from the donation room to take home.

“This is like early Christmas for them,” said Esperanza Gamboa, with Manatee County Technical College’s Farmworker Career Development Program.

The title One Migrant Program is hosting another fair in Palmetto Saturday.