FLORIDA – Claims for damage caused by Hurricane Irma in Florida have blown past the $6 billion mark.

More than 853,000 property owners have filed claims for insured losses from Irma, which smashed through Florida on September 10, according to a report Monday from the state Office of Insurance Regulation. They include 25,446 holders of residential and commercial properties in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties who had submitted claims to insurers as of the end of last week.

According to the Herald-Tribune. more than 75% of the local claims have been closed. More than 9,000 of them were not paid. That could be due to a number of reasons, such as claims for damage not covered by the policy, deductibles that were higher than the damage or fraudulent claims.

Losses statewide are estimated at $6.29 billion. That represents a $740 million increase from OIR’s report four weeks ago.