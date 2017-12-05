SARASOTA – The House moves forward on legislation to expand gun owners’ rights.

Forty-two states currently recognize an individual’s right to bear arms and the right to have a concealed carry. Eight states do not recognize concealed carry permits from other states.

On Wednesday, December 6, the House will debate whether or not to pass a reciprocity bill for concealed carry permits, which will force every state to recognize each others’ permits.

The Gun Writer, Lee Williams, says the gun community has sought this change for a long time.