SUNCOAST- A new traffic study by FDOT is hoping to have a long term solution to the daily struggle of people getting to and from the Suncoast Islands.

Islands as north as Anna Maria and as south as Lido Key are part of the study.

FDOT is looking at aerial gondolas, water taxis, park and rides all viable options to getting rid of the traffic problem.

Longboat Key Town Commissioner, Jack Daly says the traffic is affecting full-time residents too because its affecting the value of their house.

The traffic study phase 2 should be completed by the end of next year, then with more meeting with residents, FDOT will decide how to proceed with the long term and short term goals.

It could take years and hundreds of millions of dollars for the ideas to come to fruition.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), District One will hold a Public Information Workshop on the Sarasota/Manatee Barrier Islands Traffic Study.

The open house is from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 5 at the Longboat Island Chapel, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, Florida, 34228.

For more information about the project, please contact Tanya King, P.E., Project Manager, Florida Department of Transportation at (863) 519-2509 or tanya.king@dot.state.fl.us or Nathan Kautz, P.E., Assistant Project Manager, Florida Department of Transportation at (863) 519-2347 or nathan.kautz@dot.state.fl.us.