SARASOTA-Embracing Our Differences is celebrating their 15th season.

The non profit organization works with teachers and students in Sarasota and Manatee County schools.

Embracing Our Differences incorporates workshops and lesson plans focused on inclusions, respect, kindness and diversity.

The luncheon at Michael’s On East, Tuesday afternoon featured artwork from students who shared the importance of inclusion in today’s society.

Keynote speaker and Principal of Booker High, Dr. Rachel Shelley shared her personal story.

“Embracing and how i was embraced along the way and I had some obstacles I had to endure so I talk about that because that has led to the purpose of why I feel so strongly about having an all inclusive environment there at my school where all students are accepted and respected and valued and I finally realize why I feel like that, and its because it had to do with my life journey,” said Dr. Rachel Shelley.