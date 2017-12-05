MANATEE COUNTY – Work to begin cleaning up the 1.5 acres of land along the Manatee River on 5th Street West purchased by Palmetto’s Community Redevelopment Agency is scheduled to begin within 60 days.

The property has long been known as the Edenfield property after the Edenfield family purchased the surplus land from CSX Railroad decades ago.

Because it is designated a brownfield, the CRA received a $200,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to clean up the site, as well as about $100,000 in state tax credits.

According to the Bradenton Herald, the property is scheduled to be a passive park with the storm water treatment elements acting as water features, including the possibility of walkover wooden bridges heading to the river.