SARASOTA – If you park in the Palm Ave. or State St. garages, it may start costing you.

This may seem out of nowhere, but City of Sarasota Parking Division Manager Mark Lyons says that’s not really the case.

“The city has had plans to implement paid parking for the last couple of years, but it was just waiting for the right stages to do so,” Lyons said.

He says with a growing downtown area, the city needs to find a way to manage the activity and obtain some revenue.

The first three hours will be free, and then drivers will be charged a $3 fee, with a $1 charge each hour after that, charging up to $23 for a full day rate.

Ironically, the city is doing this to get more people into the garages.

“Some people that are parking for two or three hours will go into the parking garage, as opposed to parking on the streets in spaces that really require more turnover,” Lyons said.

Public street spots have a free two-hour limit.

“It’s a fairly reasonable time frame, but moving your car every two hours can be a real nuisance,” Lyons said. “It also adds to the congestion down on the streets, not to mention the city is trying to be one of the smart communities.”

By managing resources, reducing carbon emissions, and making areas of prime interest more accessible. Lyons said we have to take into consideration the capital expenses of running a garage.

“There’s a lot of lights, there’s a lot of cleaning, a lot of repair, and moving systems to be maintained,” Lyons said.

This is difficult to do without charging for parking. Regardless, though, we don’t need to worry about it just yet.

“It’d be nice to go through the holiday without paying for parking, but in mid-January sometime, we expect to be implementing,” Lyons said.

The garage will operate Monday thru Sunday with 24-hour parking and free parking Sunday.