BRADENTON – The Antique Roadshow is coming to Sarasota this April.

WGBH in Boston, the station that produces the hit PBS show, announced the show will set off on a tour of five U.S. locations it had never visited before. Sarasota is the first. The Bradenton Herald reports the announcement did not say exactly where in Sarasota or at what time.

If you’d like to attend the taping of the show, and maybe have your treasured antiques and puzzling flea-market finds appraised, you have to enter a drawing for free tickets.

You can register online through February 27.

The announcement suggests the Sarasota episode would feature outdoor locations and would highlight some of the city’s historic buildings.